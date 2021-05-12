Car rally in Istanbul to protest Israeli attacks

A protest was organized outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday night against Israeli attacks in occupied East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.

A Turkish charity group Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), under the slogan, Be the Hope to Al-Quds, conducted a car rally that drove from Istanbul's Fatih neighborhood towards the Israeli Consulate.

The protesters, reacting to Israel's attacks on Palestinians gathered in front of the Consulate holding the Palestinian and Turkish flags.

In a show of solidarity with Palestinians, the protesters chanted slogans against Israel.

"If he doesn't form a government he will go to jail for being a thief. Radical Jewish groups were persuaded. They are now acting together with Netanyahu," Bulent Yildirim, head of IHH said at the protest site.

"Now, Muslims are also very smart, very strong. Muslims have weapons and strengths. Look, the Jewish could not enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque, they retreated. Happy victory," Yildirim added.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week when an Israeli court ordered and later delayed the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

The escalation resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, which left tens of people dead and hundreds of others wounded.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.