Turkey 'neutralizes' 8 PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

At least eight PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in an air operation in Iraq's northern Gara region, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to the statement, the terrorists were "neutralized" in a successful air operation as a result of coordinated efforts of the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.