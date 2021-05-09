ISRAELS WARPLANE BOMBS OBSERVATION POST IN GAZA

An Israeli warplane struck an observation post belonging to Hamas in central Gaza early Sunday, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

The warplane targeted the post of the Izzuddin al-Qassam Brigades, an armed wing of the resistance group.

No statement concerning causalities has been made by Palestine's Health Ministry or other officials in Gaza.

The Israeli army said it is responsible for the attack and justified the hit by contending that it was struck by a missile attack from the Gaza Strip that hit Israeli territories.

The army reported the launching of a missile from Gaza Saturday night.