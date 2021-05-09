3 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

Turkey has neutralized at least three terrorists as part of Operation Eren-14 so far, the country's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were neutralized in Canakli village of Hakkari province by the local gendarmerie and air force, said the ministry.

The ministry further said the operations in the region are ongoing.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old who was martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.