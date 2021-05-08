TURKEYS ERDOĞAN TO SHARE IFTAR WITH ANTI-PKK SIT-IN MOTHERS

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday will share iftar (fast-breaking meal) with mothers staging a sit-in in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

The Kurdish mothers have been protesting against the PKK terror group and its Syrian offshoot YPG as they have abducted their children.

The protest has been going on for over 610 days outside the offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the PKK.

Sharing Erdoğan's plan on Twitter, Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said: "Mothers set an example to the entire world with their strong stance against the PKK terrorist group.

"Together hand in hand, we will wipe out the terrorist group from our land," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.