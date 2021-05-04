Erdoğan, King Salman discuss ties over phone

 Contact Us
Published May 04,2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

They discussed relations between the two countries, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The two leaders also spoke on the steps to further the cooperation, it said.

During the call, Erdogan also congratulated Salman on the upcoming Laylat al-Qadr -- also known as the Night of Power, when the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad -- and Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the statement added.

Laylat al-Qadr is marked on the 27th night of Ramadan. This year it will be observed on Sunday night in Turkey.