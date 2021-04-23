GOOGLE DOODLE MARKS TURKEYS CHILDREN’S DAY

Google is celebrating Turkey's National Sovereignty and Children's Day, marked on April 23, with a doodle that will be displayed on its home page throughout Friday.

On its Turkish homepage, the global search engine featured a special doodle with a flag of Turkey.

National Sovereignty and Children's Day is a public holiday in Turkey commemorating the foundation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly on April 23, 1920. This year, it is the parliament's 101st anniversary.

The celebrations focus on children because Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, emphasized that children are the nation's future.

The assembly met for the first time in 1920 in Ankara, then the country's future capital, during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.

This year's public celebrations have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doodles are made with the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.

The Google doodles usually demonstrate fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes.