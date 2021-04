Senior citizens line up to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazil recorded 2,914 new COVID-19 deaths, and 69,105 new cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

More than 386,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with 14.24 million confirmed cases of infection, Health Ministry data show.