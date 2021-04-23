Turkish and US presidents agree on greater cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his US counterpart Joe Biden spoke over the phone on Friday and discussed bilateral relations, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan and Biden agreed on the strategic character of the bilateral relationship and the importance of working together to build greater cooperation on issues of mutual interest, said a directorate statement.

The Turkish president noted that addressing the issues of Fetullah Terrorist Organization's (FETO) presence in the US and Washington's support for the PKK/PYD terror group in Syria is important to advancing relations between the two countries, it added.

The two leaders have agreed to meet on the sidelines of the NATO Leaders' Summit in June.

It was the first phone contact between Erdogan and Biden since the US president assumed office in January.