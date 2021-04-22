TURKISH PRESIDENT CONDOLES OVER CHAD PRESIDENTS DEATH

The Turkish president on Thursday conveyed his condolences over the death of Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Deby's son and the head of the transitional council, over the phone.

During the conversation, Erdoğan stressed that the late president greatly contributed to the formation of friendship and fraternal ties between Turkey and Chad.

He said Turkey will continue to stand with the people of Chad as always.

Deby, 68 -- who had been in power for three decades -- died after being shot as he battled rebels on the frontline.

He had won the sixth consecutive term with 79.3% of the vote in the April 11 elections.

A landlocked Sahelian country in Central Africa, Chad has been struggling with security challenges associated with conflicts in bordering countries, as well as the impact of climate change for the past decade.