TURKEY TO START GIVING RUSSIAS SPUTNIK V VACCINE SOON

The coronavirus infection rate has dropped nationwide, Fahrettin Koca said following the Coronavirus Scientific Committee meeting via video link.

Koca added that the Indian variant has not been detected in the country yet.

He also added that Turkey will start Phase 1 trials for its third inactivated vaccine candidate.

According to the official figures, Turkey has so far administered over 20.78 million coronavirus vaccine jabs across the country.

Turkey is currently administering the SinoVac and BioNTech vaccines.

On Wednesday, Turkey reported over 61,900 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry.

