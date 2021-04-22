Turkey reports over 54,790 daily coronavirus cases

People mostly wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, sit at a park hours before a nationwide lockdown, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Turkey on Thursday reported more than 54,700 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

A total of 54,791 cases, including 3,128 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the official figures showed.

The daily case toll was down from 61,967 infections reported on Wednesday, which included 2,932 symptomatic patients.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 4.5 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 37,329, with 354 more fatalities registered over the past day -- eight less than Wednesday's toll.

As many as 65,593 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, up from 52,213 on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries past 3.9 million.

Over 45 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 312,109 done since Wednesday.

The latest figures showed that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition rose to 3,463 from 3,398 on Wednesday.

On Jan.14, Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

According to the official figures, Turkey has so far administered over 20.79 million coronavirus vaccine jabs across the country.

More than 12.85 million people to date have received their first doses of vaccines against the virus, while second vaccine doses were given to more than 7.94 million.

In the face of rising cases and fatalities, starting last week, special measures are in effect in the country for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The weekday curfew now lasts from 7 p.m. (moved forward from 9 p.m.) to 5 a.m., during which inter-city travel is also banned, except in emergencies. Weekend curfews also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants only provide delivery and takeout services, while wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.