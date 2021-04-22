Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan ministers to meet Friday

A trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Friday.

"Along with recent developments regarding the Afghan Peace Process, cooperation in the fields of security, energy, connectivity and irregular migration will be discussed during the Trilateral Meeting," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is set to hold "bilateral meetings with his Afghan and Pakistani counterparts" during the event.





