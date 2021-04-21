Ukrainian envoy says Turkey offers 'safe' tourism

Turkey offers "safe" holidays to tourists by making the right investments, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said Wednesday.

"Turkey has always been a popular holiday destination for Ukrainians," Andrii Sybiha said on a visit to Kemer district in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

Sybiha and a delegation accompanying him visited the summit of Mt. Tahtali via cable car at an altitude of 2,365 meters (7,759 feet), as well as surrounding sights of the area.

The envoy added that 1.5 million Ukrainians visited Turkey the year before the pandemic.

"Even last year one million Ukrainians traveled to Turkey during restrictions," he said.

He also recalled that on March 25 a new Kyiv-Nevsehir flight has been put into operation that "will enable Ukrainian tourists to explore Turkey more."

Sybiha went on to say that Ukrainians are happy to spend their holidays in Turkey as they are not required to quarantine upon return to Ukraine.