News Turkey Turkey reports over 61,900 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reports over 61,900 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registers over 61,900 new coronavirus cases, with more than 318,800 tests done in past 24 hours: Health Ministry.

Agencies and A News TURKEY Published April 21,2021 Subscribe

A municipality worker in a protective suit disinfects courtyard of the Kocatepe Mosque to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Ankara, Turkey April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Turkey registers over 61,900 new coronavirus cases, with more than 318,800 tests done in past 24 hours: Health Ministry.