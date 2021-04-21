News
Turkey
Turkey reports over 61,900 new coronavirus cases
Turkey registers over 61,900 new coronavirus cases, with more than 318,800 tests done in past 24 hours: Health Ministry.
Published April 21,2021
A municipality worker in a protective suit disinfects courtyard of the Kocatepe Mosque to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Ankara, Turkey April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
