Turkey, Romania, Poland to meet at annual meeting

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Poland, and Romania will hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday in the capital Bucharest, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has been held regularly every year since 2016, will take place this year in Bucharest on 22-23 April 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats will discuss concrete cooperation areas as well as the possibilities of further deepening the partnership between the countries and they will also consult on their expectations from the upcoming NATO summit, it added.

This year, Ukraine and Georgia foreign ministers will also participate in one of the panels of the event.





