Turkey reports over 61,000 new daily virus cases

A woman wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, sits in a public garden hours before a two-day weekend nationwide lockdown, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 16, 2021. AP Photo

A total of 61,028 cases, including 2,895 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 4.38 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 36,613, with 346 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 55,592 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries approaching 3.8 million.

More than 44.4 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey thus far, with 322,128 done since Monday.

The latest figures showed that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition rose to 3,375.

On Jan.14, Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

According to the official figures, Turkey has so far administered over 20.3 million coronavirus vaccine jabs across the country.

More than 12.5 million people to date have received their first doses of vaccines against the virus, while second vaccine doses were given to more than 7.8 million.

In the face of rising cases and fatalities, starting last Wednesday, special measures are in effect in the country for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The weekday curfew now lasts from 7 p.m. (moved forward from 9 p.m.) to 5 a.m., during which inter-city travel is also banned, except in emergencies. Weekend curfews also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants only provide delivery and takeout services, while wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Almost 142.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now nearing 81.5 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.