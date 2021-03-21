Turkey nabs 2 suspects over PKK terror links

At least two suspected PKK terrorists were arrested on Sunday near Turkey's border zones, according to separate sources.

"A person trying to enter our country illegally from Syria was caught on the [southeastern province of] Mardin/Kiziltepe border line," Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

It added that the person was "determined to be a member of the PKK/YPG terror group."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Separately in the northwestern Edirne province, a PKK terror suspect was arrested while attempting to escape to Greece, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspect, identified by the initials F.K., was nabbed in the village of Yenice in the Enez district during security forces' controls in the area.

It was found that F.K. was being tried for PKK membership, the source added.