Turkish president marks World Down Syndrome Day

Turkey's president on Sunday marked the World Down Syndrome Day of people with Down Syndrome and their families.

"I express my respect and love to all my brothers and sisters with Down Syndrome and their cherished families on the World Down Syndrome Day," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on social media platforms.

World Down Syndrome Day aims to "raise awareness on our children with special needs," Erdoğan said via his message on BiP, a popular Turkish messaging app, and Telegram.

"You enrich our world and make it more beautiful," he added.