Turkish, Afghan foreign ministers hold phone call

Turkey's foreign minister spoke by phone with his Afghan counterpart Sunday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Mohammad Hanif Atmar discussed the Afghan peace process, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In another phone call on March 13, the two ministers spoke about a meeting on the peace process set to be held in Istanbul in April.

Çavuşoğlu also congratulated Atmar on the occasion of Nowruz.

Afghanistan on Sunday celebrated Nowruz, a holiday marking the arrival of spring and the first day of the new solar Hijri calendar year of 1400, with thousands attending celebrations centered in the northern city of Mazar Sharif.