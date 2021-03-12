Turkey may buy 50M more virus jabs from China: Erdoğan

"A second shipment may arrive from China. If we agree on that matter, we can purchase an additional 50 million [doses] from China," he told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers.

On restrictions and measures taken against the coronavirus, he said: "The fluctuating appearance of the [COVID-19] strains necessarily make it difficult for us to make decisions."

He also said the country would continue to ease coronavirus restrictions but added the priority remains the "well-being of our citizens."

On other vaccine purchases, Erdoğan said Turkey's agreements with China and Germany are ongoing, adding that there are ongoing talks with Russia towards an agreement.

So far, more than 10.55 million vaccine doses have been administered across Turkey, according to official figures.

They include 7.83 million first doses and more than 2.72 million second doses. Turkey began its mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14.









