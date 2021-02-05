Turkish charity distributes aid in Yemen

A Turkish charity Friday delivered clean water, food and hygiene packages to those in need in the war-torn Yemen.

The Kardeseli Humanitarian Aid Association said it distributed 100 tankers of clean water in the country's areas where people cannot access clean drinking water.

The association also distributed 500 parcels of food and hygiene packages in Yemen, which has been struggling with violence, hunger, cholera, measles, and diphtheria.

Philanthropists can get information at www.kardeseli.org.tr to support the aid campaign called Yemen Emergency Aid Package , which costs 250 Turkish liras (almost $35).

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the conflict in Yemen has so far claimed the lives of 233,000 people.