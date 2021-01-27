Turkish President Erdoğan discuss with Tesla CEO Elon Musk
TURKEY Agencies and A News
Published
In phone call, Turkish President Erdoğan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk discuss cooperation in various fields, particularly in space technologies.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk in a phone conversation discussed cooperation in various fields, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate on Wednesday.
Space technologies was the main topic of discussion on the fields of cooperation between Turkey's public and private sectors and Musk's company, the directorate said.