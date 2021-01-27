Parliament should expect reform packages 'soon': President Erdoğan

Turkey's parliament can expect to get new reform proposals shortly, the nation's president said Wednesday.

"Soon we will begin to submit new reform packages, which we are about to complete, for parliament's consideration," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group.

The public will see "that these reform packages contain very fundamental and important regulations that will carry our country to 2023 and beyond," he added, referring to the Republic of Turkey's centennial year.

The sweeping reforms "will prepare Turkey for the future in a wide area from basic rights and freedoms to strengthening the climate of economic confidence," said Erdoğan.

Following on the reforms it has carried out since coming to power in 2002, with these new reforms the AK Party will take additional steps, he said.

"Our preparations for our legal and economic reforms, which we see as an inseparable part of change and development, have been shaped to a great extent," he said.

After consideration of the reforms by the party's Central Executive Board, the comprehensive reform proposals will soon be made public, he added.

Last year, amid changes to Turkey's economic administration, the nation's leadership pledged further economic and legal reforms, as well as reforms to rights and freedoms, to carry the country forward.



