TURKEYS FM HAILS NEW CANADIAN AND AFGHAN OFFICIALS

Turkey's foreign minister spoke with his newly appointed Canadian counterpart over the phone, according to diplomatic sources.

In their phone conversation, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu congratulated Marc Garneau on his appointment this January as foreign minister.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu also met in the Turkish capital Ankara with Qudratullah Zaki, Afghanistan's transport minister.

On Twitter, Çavuşoğlu "congratulated my brother Qudratullah Zaki, Minister of Transport of Afghanistan, for his new post."

"Thanks to statesmen like Qudratullah Zaki who studied in Turkey, our brotherly ties with Afghanistan are even stronger," Çavuşoğlu added.