Last head of imperial House of Osman dies at 88
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
The last surviving head of the House of Osman, the royal dynasty that once ruled the Ottoman Empire-which ruled vast territories for six centuries, before it was replaced by the Turkish Republic-has died at age 88 in Syria.
Prince Dündar Abdülkerim Osmanoğlu lost his life at a hospital on Monday in the Syrian capital Damascus, where he had been receiving treatment.
Commenting on the news, his nephew Prince Abdulhamid Kayıhan Osmanoğlu said: "My uncle Dündar had serious health problems and he was living in Damascus amid a war environment. We were trying hard to get him to Turkey, but unfortunately we could not."
Abdulhamid Kayıhan extended his condolences to the Turkish people over Osmanoğlu's passing.