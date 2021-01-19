Anti-PKK sit-in protest by held by Kurdish mothers in Diyarbakır continues to grow

Another Kurdish family has joined Tuesday many others in the ongoing sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey to call for the return of their children.

The protest outside the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office -- which the government accuses of having links to the PKK -- began on Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said PKK terrorists had forcibly recruited their children. It has been growing for over 500 days.

Coming from the eastern Bingol province, Saniye and Musa Guler joined the protest for their daughter Sevda, who was deceived and recruited by the terror group five years ago while she was studying at university in the capital Ankara.

Mother Guler said they could not contact their daughter for five years and called on her to surrender to the security forces.

"I want my child back from the HDP. We are in this situation because of them, they are the cause of this," she said.

Father Guler also called on her daughter to give in, and said the HDP, together with the PKK terror group, is responsible for the suffering of those people who have been waiting for the return of their children for over a year.

"Just like you took my daughter away, bring her back. I will not leave here until they bring her back," he said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.





