Kurdish families resolute to continue anti-PKK sit-in protest to reunite with kidnapped children

Kurdish families seeking the return of their children kidnapped by the bloody-minded PKK terror group are continuing a sit-in protest on its 501st day in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019 in Diyarbakır when three mothers said the PKK terrorists had forcibly recruited their children.

The sit-in outside the provincial office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) -- which the government accuses of having links to the terrorist PKK -- has been growing every day.

Nazlı Sancar, whose daughter Şeyma was abducted nine years ago at the age of 15 in the eastern Van province, demanded the return of her daughter.

Sancar said: "I don't know if my daughter is alive or dead. All parents here are in the same position. What does HDP, PKK want from us?"

"My daughter had dreams. She wanted to continue her education. They took away my heart nine years ago. Enough is enough!" she continued.

She called on her daughter to surrender to security forces. "As all families here, we are determined to take our children back," Sancar added.

Salih Gökçe, whose son Mehmet was abducted four years ago, is a father who came to Diyarbakır from the eastern province of Ağrı to join the protest.

"I want my son back from HDP. HDP took my child away," Gökçe said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.















