Another Kurdish family joins anti-PKK sit-in protest in Turkey

One more family has joined the ongoing sit-in protest against the PKK/YPG terror group in southeastern Turkey, as the sit-in entered its 500th day on Thursday.

The protest outside the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office -- which the government accuses of having links to the YPG/PKK -- began on Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said YPG/PKK terrorists had forcibly recruited their children. It has been growing every day.

Fevzi Yağmur, a father from the eastern Van province, joined the sit-in over the kidnapping of his son, Kenan.

Yağmur said his son was 18 years old and had been studying at high school when he went missing in 2014.

Noting that he sacrificed so much for his son to study, Yağmur said his son, who was a successful and smart student, was deceived by the terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.







