SAUDI TOP DIPLOMAT DENOUNCES IRANS INTERVENTIONS IN MIDDLE EAST

Saudi top diplomat denounces Iran's interventions in Middle East
MIDDLE EAST Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday denounced Iran's "interventions" in the Middle East region, after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Speaking at a joint news conference in Moscow with Lavrov, broadcast on Saudi TV, the Saudi minister said Tehran's proxy militias were obstructing a solution for the war in Syria. He also accused the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen of obstructing peace efforts in that country.