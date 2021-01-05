Northern Cyprus reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Tuesday confirmed 26 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 1,692.

In a statement, Health Minister Ali Pilli said 15 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, while 253 people were still receiving medical treatment, including one in intensive care.

As many as 3,073 tests were conducted for the virus over the past day.

569 FRESH CASES IN SOUTHERN CYPRUS

The Greek administration of Southern Cyprus at least 569 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the tally to 25,208.

The death toll rose to 134, with one addition over the past day.

Since it originated in China in December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.86 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

Nearly 86.19 million cases have been reported worldwide with more than 48.4 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.