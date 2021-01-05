Gulf leaders sign agreement at summit to put an end to dispute with Qatar
MIDDLE EAST Agencies and A News
Published
Gulf leaders have signed an agreement ending their three-year diplomatic rift with Qatar at a summit in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Ula agreement, which was brokered by Kuwait and the United States, ended the dispute that began in mid-2017 when a Saudi-led bloc severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday that the Gulf states had signed an agreement on regional "solidarity and stability" at a summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar.
"These efforts helped us reach the agreement of the Al-Ula statement that will be signed at this summit, where we affirm our Gulf, Arab and Islamic solidarity and stability," he said, thanking the United States and Kuwait for mediating.