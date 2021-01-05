Turkey confirms nearly 14,500 COVID-19 cases in a day

Turkey on Tuesday reported nearly 14,500 daily infections from the novel coronavirus.

The country confirmed 14,494 new cases, including 1,477 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data.

With new additions, the tally of infections topped 2.27 million, the figures showed.

A total of 194 people lost their lives to the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to date to 21,879.

As many as 8,908 more people recovered over the past day, bringing the total to over 2.15 million.

Since Monday, a total of 183,413 COVID-19 tests were done across the country, pushing the overall count to 25.3 million.

The number of patients in critical condition dropped to 3,410, according to the latest figures.

"The number of our patients in critical condition keeps declining. Due to the drop in the number of severe patients, our losses also tend to decrease. We have to fight together and constantly fight [the virus] to achieve results," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Since last month, the country has been implementing curfews on both weeknights and weekends to stem the virus' spread.

Since it originated in China in December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.85 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

Nearly 85.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 48.3 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.





