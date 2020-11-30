Turkey creates biodiversity map

In Turkey, 13,409 plant and animal species have been identified as a result of extensive studies under the national biodiversity inventory and monitoring project initiated by the General Directorate of Nature Protection and National Parks (DKMP), Anadolu Agency has learnt.

As part of the project initiated in 2013, the DKMP completed the biodiversity inventory of 81 cities and created a biodiversity map of Turkey at approximately 852,644 coordinated points.

Around 918 experts and academicians conducted field studies on living groups such as vascular plants, mammals, birds, inland fish, reptiles and amphibians.

Species-population and habitat-ecosystem monitoring studies were carried out in 81 provinces, documenting 292 flora, 218 fauna and 263 specialized areas.