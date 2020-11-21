Turkey wishes speedy recovery to Turkish Cypriots

Turkey's vice president on Saturday wished the victims of Friday's tornado that hit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) a speedy recovery.

"I wish a speedy recovery to the Turkish Cypriots who were injured in the tornado in TRNC. We will continue standing with TRNC with all we have to repair the damage and to heal the wounds," said Fuat Oktay on Twitter.

The tornado that hit the Girne (Kyrenia) region of TRNC on Friday caused massive damage in many provinces and wounded three people.