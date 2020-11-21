Erdoğan: G20 should promote fair access for all to COVID-19 vaccine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged the G20 countries to help ensure fair access around the globe to an anticipated vaccine against the coronavirus.

The G20 needs to "prepare mechanisms that will guarantee fair access and affordable use of the vaccine for everyone," Erdoğan told an online summit of the G20 leaders on Saturday.

Turkey is following closely the "promising" vaccine development by a German firm, Erdoğan added.









