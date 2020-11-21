Saudi top diplomat says relations with Turkey 'good and amicable' as dismissing boycott claims

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Reuters on Saturday that his country had "good and amicable" relations with Turkey and that there was no data to suggest that there was an informal boycott of Turkish products.



Demands to boycott Turkish products surfaced by Saudi and Emirati social media activists in October. However, such calls had less impact on Turkish products.

RIYADH SEEKING TO FIND SOLUTION TO DISPUTE WITH QATAR

He also said in a virtual interview on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit that the kingdom, along with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, was continuing to seek a way to end a dispute with Qatar, although they continued to want to address legitimate security concerns.



In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air blockade, with the four states accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups, an accusation vociferously denied by Qatar.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO PURSUE REGIONAL STABILITY

The Saudi minister also said in a statement he was confident that Democrat Joe Biden's incoming U.S. administration would pursue policies that help regional stability and that any discussions with it would lead to strong cooperation.

Prince al-Saud also told reporters that he did not see any indication of any threat to regional security during the transitional period.









