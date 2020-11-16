Turkish stocks hit another all-time high at close

Turkey's benchmark stock index hit another all-time high Monday, increasing 0.13% at 1,292.99 points.

After starting the week at 1,304.70 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.70 points from 1,291.29 points at Friday's close.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 954 billion Turkish liras ($125 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 29.5 billion Turkish liras ($4 billion).

On Monday, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,292.94, and 1,309.98 points-52 stocks on the index rose and 40 fell compared to the previous close.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,878.40 by market close, down from $1,885.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $44.30 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Monday.