Turkey arrests 12 FETO-linked terror suspects

At least 12 suspects belonging to FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, were arrested in operations across 11 Turkish cities on Monday.

The operations were launched after prosecutors in the northwestern province of Balıkesir issued warrants for 21 suspects, 11 of whom were soldiers on active duty and 10 dismissed from Turkish Armed Forces.

Police are on the hunt to arrest the remaining suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 15 coup attempt, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.