Erdoğan attends opening of emergency hospital in TRNC

The president of Turkey on Sunday attended the opening ceremony of the Lefkosa Emergency Hospital in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony of the hospital, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "The most important sign of solidarity with the TRNC is this [Lefkosa Emergency Hospital] emergency hospital."

"We wouldn't have completed this hospital in as short a time as 45 days if our hearts were not united with the TRNC," he added.

Citing Turkey's support for the TRNC, Erdoğan pointed out that Ankara had provided 149 million Turkish liras ($19 million) in aid to the country during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We came to our brothers' aid in Northern Cyprus from the very beginning of the pandemic. We provided all kinds of support in the field of health," he said.

He went on to say that a 500-bed hospital would also soon be opened in the TRNC.

Erdoğan was visiting the TRNC on the occasion of the country's 37th foundation anniversary.

Cyprus has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot government in the north, and Greek Cypriot administration in the south since a 1974 military coup aimed at Cyprus' annexation by Greece.

Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power in 1974 put an end to years of persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots.



