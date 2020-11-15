British Prime Minister Boris Johnson self-isolating

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, government sources said Sunday.

Johnson will self-isolate in Downing Street, where he will continue to work, said a spokesman.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told to self-isolate through the NHS Test and Trace app after coming into contact with someone who tested positive," he said.

"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19," he added.

Johnson had contracted the virus at the end of March and was admitted to intensive care as his condition deteriorated after self-isolating for 10 days.

He remained in intensive care for two days before feeling better.





