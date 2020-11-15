Palestine slams Pompeo’s visit to Israeli settlements

The Palestinian Authority on Sunday denounced a planned visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"Pompeo's decision to visit Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is a provocation to the Palestinian people and leadership," PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in statements cited by the official Wafa news agency.

Abu Rudeineh considered Pompeo's visit as "a blatant disregard to the resolutions of the international community on top of which is the UNSC resolution 2334."

The Palestinian spokesman went on to accuse the US administration of being "fundamental partner in the occupation of the Palestinian lands."

According to the US Axios new website, Pompeo intends to visit Israel next week, with a schedule visit to Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank and the Syrian Golan Heights.

If confirmed, the visit will be the first by a US State Secretary to Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Golan Heights, both of which were occupied by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.