Turkish top diplomat receives US' Afghan peace envoy

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met US envoy for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Ankara on Thursday to discuss regional developments.

"Discussed latest developments in #Afghanistan peace process with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad," Çavuşoğlu posted on Twitter along with two photographs of the delegation wearing face masks because of the coronavirus.

"Will continue our strong support to efforts aiming at peace and stability in Afghanistan," he added.

The UN warned that ongoing peace talks have failed to slow civilian casualties in Afghanistan.

In all, 5,939 civilians have been killed or injured in the first nine months of 2020, according to Deborah Lyons, the UN chief's special representative for Afghanistan.