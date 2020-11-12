Kurdish mothers not to end anti-PKK sit-in protest until kidnapped children freed

An ongoing protest in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province against the YPG/PKK terrorist group entered its 437th day on Thursday.

Launched on Sept. 3 last year by mothers whose children were forcibly recruited by the terror group, the sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)-which the government says has links to the terrorist YPG/PKK-has grown by the day.

Aydan Arslan is at the protest in the hope of being reunited with her daughter Aysun, who was abducted by terrorists six years ago.

"We will continue our protest until all our children return. We are at the right address," she said, referring to the HDP's ties to the terror group.

Clutching a photo of her child, she said: "They took away my dearest … they fooled our children and took them away."

"All these poor children were taken against their will. What could a 13, 14, or 15-year-old child understand about such things? They were all brainwashed."

Arslan urged her daughter and all other children to run away from the terrorists and come back to their families.

Kubar Ötken said her son Necmettin was kidnapped by terrorists five years ago at the age of 18 in the southeastern Hakkari province.

"The HDP fooled them and took them to the mountains. We want all our children to return. We cannot bear this pain any longer. Let it end … let our children return home," she said.

Offenders in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.