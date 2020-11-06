Dozens of PKK suspects arrested in anti-terror operations

At least 32 PKK suspects were arrested Friday in two separate operations against the terror group, according to a security sources.

Six of the suspects were arrested in an operation against the hackers operating within the terror group.

Ankara intelligence and anti-terror teams, and anti-cyber teams of police in the capital city found that hackers were gathered under the name of "Mesopotamia Hackers" in line with so-called congress decision of the terror group, said a source on condition of anonymity.

In the operation launched by the teams, suspects and hacker groups with links to the terror group were exposed as a result of the statements and identification of some suspects that benefited from a penitence law, the source added.

Following technical and physical surveillance, the suspects were identified and Ankara prosecutors initiated a probe which led to the arrest of six out of eight suspects.

The operation, based in Ankara and spread to other seven provinces, is ongoing to nab the fugitive suspects, the source said.

Separately in the southeastern Diyarbakir province, 26 on-duty teachers have been arrested in an operation against the PKK terror group, according to a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Diyarbakir prosecutors initiated a probe against the pro-PKK suspects who are still working under the National Education Ministry and private education institutions.

Police teams in the city launched an operation as part of the probe to arrest the suspects, who were found to participate in organizational activities, who had denunciations and clear identification, and whose fingerprints were detected in the searches to prevent the acts and activities of the terrorist organization, said the source.

Out of 29 suspects, 26 were arrested and the operation is ongoing for the remaining ones.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.











