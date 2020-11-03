Turkish parliament speaker condemns Vienna attack

The speaker of Turkey's parliament on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack in Austria's capital Vienna.

"Every act of violence targeting civilians, regardless of its agent, victim, reason and purpose, is terrorism and a crime against humanity," Mustafa Şentop said on Twitter.

"Global cooperation against terrorism has become an indispensable obligation," he stressed.

At least three people died and 15 more were wounded in the Monday evening attack, with at least one assailant shot and killed by police officers.

According to Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the assailant was a "sympathizer of the IS [Daesh] terror group."

Two of the victims killed were men and the third a woman, while the injured include a police officer, the Vienna Police Department said on Tuesday.





