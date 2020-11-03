Turkey reports over 2,300 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 2,343 more novel coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Tuesday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 382,118, the ministry said.

Some 1,817 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 328,824, while the death toll rose by 79 to reach 10,481.

A total of 146,247 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14.4 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,386, with 4.7% this week suffering from pneumonia.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.2 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 47.37 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 31.44 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.