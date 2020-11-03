Sierra Leone opens its first embassy in Turkey

The West African nation of Sierra Leone on Tuesday opened its first embassy in Turkey's capital Ankara.

The opening ceremony was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Sierra Leonean counterpart Nabeela Tunis.

"Pleased to inaugurate together w/my sister @NabeelaTunis the Embassy of friendly and brotherly #SierraLeone," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Sierra Leone is the 36th African country to be represented in Turkey, he noted.

"Wishing that it will serve to further strengthen our cooperation," Çavuşoğlu added.

On his Twitter account, Çavuşoğlu also shared photos from the ceremony.

The event took place after a joint news conference in which the two diplomats stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries.