Turkey registers 2,213 new COVID-19 patients over past 24 hours

Turkey registered 2,213 new COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 375,367, the ministry said.

Some 1,506 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 323,971, while the death toll rose by 75 to reach 10,252.

A total of 124,109 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14 million.

The number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,075, with 5% this week suffering from pneumonia, said the figures.

"Our number of patients in critical condition has increased by nearly 5% in one day. This situation points out that we need to increase our attention in fighting the epidemic. We need to reduce contact to one third," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.19 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 45.77 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 29.76 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.