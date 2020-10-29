GOOGLE DOODLE MARKS TURKEYS 97TH REPUBLIC DAY

Google on Thursday marked the 97th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey with a special doodle.

Local users logging in can see a Turkish flag fluttering on the first Turkish Grand National Assembly building in the capital Ankara.

"Today's Doodle honors Turkey's Republic Day, one of the nation's most important holidays. On this day in 1923, the Turkish parliament amended its constitution to establish the Republic of Turkey," Google said.

"Depicted in the Doodle artwork is Turkey's iconic First Grand National Assembly of Turkey Building, which housed the parliament from 1920 and 1924, and served as the site of the nation's historic declaration of independence."

The building has now been turned into the War of Independence Museum, displaying photographs and documents from the independence struggle.

The search engine's homepage is often altered to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.

The official proclamation of the Turkish Republic by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk took place on Oct. 29, 1923.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly also voted unanimously to elect the founding father as the republic's first president.





